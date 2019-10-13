‘Like a video game in real life.’ Chiefs teammates happy to get Tyreek Hill back

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill made his first return to action since Week 1 in Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans.

While the team went down in defeat, Hill quickly reminded everyone what the offense can be during the Chiefs’ opening series at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the first play, Hill took off down the left sideline and appeared open when quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arm was hit while launching the pass, which fell short. Mahomes and Hill connected five plays later on a 46-yard bomb down the middle of the field, where Hill out-jumped safety Justin Reid at the 3-yard line before turning around and lunging into the end zone.

“To his credit, he’s an athletic dude,” Reid told reporters in the locker room after the game. “He’s fast, athletic.”

The play left many of Hill’s teammates, including Chiefs defensive players who watched from the sidelines, in awe.

“You never forget a guy’s presence like his, but just in case you did, he made it felt early,” defensive end Alex Okafor said. “It’s tremendous to have him back.”

Linebacker Darron Lee agreed.

“I know he’s happy and been anxious to get back out there, so it was good to see him do his thing,” Lee said. “It’s like watching a video game in real life.”

With Hill in the lineup, the Chiefs jumped out to a 17-3 lead, a stark contrast to recent games when the offense stalled without Hill.

The two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection electrified Arrowhead with five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. The scores marked Hill’s first of the 2019 campaign, and he now holds six career games with two or more receiving touchdowns and eight total games with two or more scrimmage TDs (receiving and rushing).

Perhaps the best news to come out of Sunday, though, surrounded Hill’s health. Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated the wide receiver came out unscathed after missing four games with a shoulder injury.

With a healthy Hill, the Chiefs hope to get things going on offense again.

“Wow, I’m excited,” running back LeSean McCoy said. “He’s a hell of a player.”

Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin, a former Texan who drew the start at left guard, agreed.

“He came in and made an impact right away,” Rankin said of Hill. “He made a big impact today, so I’m excited to finally be on the same field as him. I know the things ahead are going to be great.”