Chiefs will use next 2 days to ‘get an idea’ on Sammy Watkins’ status, Andy Reid says

The Kansas City Chiefs have a short week of preparation before traveling to Denver to take on the Broncos Thursday night.

Whether their plans involve wide receiver Sammy Watkins remains to be seen after Watkins (hamstring) missed Sunday’s 31-24 loss to the Houston Texans.

“He worked hard last week in the rehab part of it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, “and then we’ll just see how he does here in the next couple of days.”

Watkins suffered the injury in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. He exited that game after playing just two snaps on the Chiefs’ opening possession. He did not practice last week before being declared inactive for Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs should get a close look at a well-rested Watkins for evaluation purposes in the coming days before making a determination on his game status.

“He didn’t play, so he’s fresh to where he can move around a little bit and we can get an idea where he’s at there,” Reid said.

While Watkins sat out Week 6, the Chiefs welcomed back fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who totaled five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. But the Chiefs’ offense has been without both starting wide receivers in the lineup at the same time since Week 1.

Watkins currently ranks second on the team in receiving with 23 catches for 365 yards. His three touchdown receptions are tied for tops among the team’s receivers with Demarcus Robinson.

Meanwhile, Reid said starting left tackle Eric Fisher is “getting better” on his road to recovery from a mid-September sports hernia surgery.

Fisher is approaching four weeks of missed playing time, and the Chiefs head coach didn’t sound optimistic about Fisher’s availability any time soon.

“He still, I think, needs a little time,” Reid said.

The Chiefs conducted a walk-through session Monday and are scheduled to practice Tuesday ahead of Thursday night’s game.

The remaining key players to monitor in the next 48 hours are defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin), left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb).

Jones, Hitchens, Wylie and O’Daniel did not play in Week 6.