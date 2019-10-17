Former NFL player uses film study to show how man coverage affects Patrick Mahomes

The drop in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ statisics over the last three games has been easy to see.

In the Chiefs’ first three contests, Mahomes completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 1,195 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Over the past three games, Mahomes has completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 909 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

There has been talk lately about how teams are using more man-to-man defenses, and Nate Burleson of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network showed Thursday what Mahomes has been facing recently.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Here’s the thing, the production level, it’s dropped a little bit and over that time span, the last three weeks, he’s a little bit above average,” said Burleson, the former NFL wide receiver. “This isn’t the same Pat Mahomes we saw that gave us 50 touchdowns (last year).

“Is it all about that ankle? Have defenses figured him out? Is he regressing a little bit? Is it the Chiefs and the other injuries catching up to this squad?”

Burleson then used film to explain what opposing defenses have been doing the past few weeks.

How have teams been able to slow down Patrick Mahomes?@nateburleson is here to answer your questions with a...



Bur-Lesson pic.twitter.com/0ybtcmlb4n — GMFB (@gmfb) October 17, 2019