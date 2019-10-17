Chiefs
Chiefs’ Andy Reid had fun sideline celebration with Tyreek Hill after TD catch
It’s unlikely anyone would have guessed that Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill would have a touchdown catch on a pass from anyone other than Patrick Mahomes this season.
But after Mahomes was injured during Thursday night’s game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, backup Matt Moore took over.
And Moore connected with Hill for a long touchdown in the third quarter.
The 57-yard pass and catch was Moore’s first touchdown throw with the Chiefs.
Here is the play from the NFL:
Chiefs coach Andy Reid had a great interaction with Hill on the sideline after the touchdown:
Comments