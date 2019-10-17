Chiefs fans react to blowout win in Denver: ‘Never been this sad after a win’

The Kansas City Chiefs scored the final 30 points of Thursday night’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

The defense had nine sacks, Denver gained just 205 yards, and the Chiefs offense held the ball for 32 minutes, 13 seconds.

Ah, but there was some terrible news as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured with about 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

That proved to be a dark cloud that hung over Chiefs fans, even as the team pulled away from the Broncos.

Here is what fans were saying after the game:

This has to be the most surprising win in Andy's tenure to me. With everything leading up to this game then mahomes going out, pretty incredible! #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom #PrayForPat #Pray4Pat — Tyler Haase (@ChiefsFan_Tyler) October 18, 2019

Hats off to the defense tonight, but I’m sick to my stomach and will be until I get that Mahomes update. #Chiefs #mvp #GetWellSoon — The Enlightened 1 (@Big_Nixy) October 18, 2019

Very proud of what I've seen our D do tonight.

I know, I know, its Denver. But its very nice to see adjustments.

Way to get the W tonight @Chiefs

Still sending up for @PatrickMahomes #ChiefsKingdom — Sue (@auntiesuez45) October 18, 2019

Chiefs are playing with heart again. They found their CHI. #ChiefsKingdom — Baseball Shaman (@baseball_shaman) October 18, 2019

Say what you want about how bad the #Denver's offense is or how bad Flacco is.

The #chiefs defense sucked this year. If we play at 75% of what the D played in tonights game they are a top 10 D & can carry this team to a potential top AFC seed. With! Mahomes missing 3-4 weeks. — Mitch (@42mitchmallon) October 18, 2019

Glad the Chiefs won but it is really hard to be happy about it when the heart and soul of your team is hurt. #PrayForMahomes #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Michelle Frazier (@Fraze5) October 18, 2019

@PatrickMahomes let’s get that swelling down. I know a great massage therapist in Waldo. for a speedy recovery this town loves you. Rest, sleep knowing we are behind you and grateful. #ChiefsKingdom — Summamurda (@summerlikins84) October 18, 2019

I've never been this sad after a win. That injury looked super painful. I hope the recovery is speedy for @PatrickMahomes #Chiefs #KCvsDEN — Jazmin King (@jazminking392) October 18, 2019

This is going to be a very bittersweet win for the chiefs, a big primetime win, finally. The defense stepping up.....But, Pat. #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsDEN — Grosstradamus (@grosstradamuss) October 18, 2019

Much needed win by the #Chiefs tonight. Exceptional play by the defense! 15 will be back soon! #ChiefsKingdom — TDJAX13 (@TDAVIS13) October 18, 2019

I LOVE when we beat the Broncos! #ChiefsKingdom — Steven Casey (@PapaSteve523) October 18, 2019

I blame Andy Reid for MAHOMES injury, he already Irritated his ankle more last week to top it off he draws up a QB sneak. He should have not started tonight #ChiefsKingdom — Shred_Ed_ (@Shred_ed_) October 18, 2019

So this is what it's like being the Pats this year. Wish the #Chiefs played Broncos-level teams seven times in a row... — Jackie Bradbury (@JackieB23) October 18, 2019