Chiefs
Chiefs fans react to blowout win in Denver: ‘Never been this sad after a win’
The Kansas City Chiefs scored the final 30 points of Thursday night’s game against the Broncos in Denver.
The defense had nine sacks, Denver gained just 205 yards, and the Chiefs offense held the ball for 32 minutes, 13 seconds.
Ah, but there was some terrible news as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured with about 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.
That proved to be a dark cloud that hung over Chiefs fans, even as the team pulled away from the Broncos.
Here is what fans were saying after the game:
Comments