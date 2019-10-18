Chiefs
LeBron James, NFL players and others send good thoughts, prayers to Patrick Mahomes
If you felt a lump in your throat on Thursday night, you weren’t alone.
When quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the Chiefs’ game against the Broncos in Denver, there was concern not just in Chiefs Kingdom, but around the league.
NFL players, as well as athletes from other sports and television personalities, sent their prayers and best wishes to Mahomes, who was injured in the second quarter and didn’t return.
This is from Lakers star LeBron James:
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sent prayers:
This is what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote:
Former Giants star and current television host Michael Strahan tweeted:
Michael Irvin, the former Cowboys receiver/NFL Network broadcaster shared this:
Tanner Tolbert, who had been on “The Bachelor,” offered to help:
A number of Chiefs players tweeted to Mahomes:
And a former Chiefs offensive lineman shared this Friday:
Fans from other teams also had nice things to say:
Some Broncos players reached out to Mahomes when he left the field:
