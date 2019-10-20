Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ second opinion on knee ‘went well,’ sources say

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he was assisted off the field after he was injured in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The evaluation process of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury continues.

Mahomes received a second opinion on his right knee and it “went well,” two sources confirmed Sunday morning to The Star.

Exactly when Mahomes is ready to return to action hinges on the signal-caller’s rehabilitation process and follow-up evaluations, the sources added.

The Star’s Sam Mellinger previously reported that Mahomes could return in three to four weeks.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap in the second quarter of Thursday night’s 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos and did not finish the game. Members of the Chiefs’ medical staff were able to put Mahomes’ kneecap back in place on the field before he walked to the locker room under his own power.

Backup quarterback Matt Moore, who entered the game in relief of Mahomes, is expected to start for the short-term and proved capable against the Broncos, completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs could also elevated rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to their active 53-player roster to provide depth behind Moore while Mahomes is on the mend.

Chad Henne, who underwent ankle surgery in August, is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 8.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated Friday that Henne is progressing in the rehabilitation process but hasn’t started throwing yet.

“He’s getting close,” Reid said of Henne. “He’s getting there. He’s been working his tail off.”