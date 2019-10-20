Chiefs fullback, NASCAR fan Anthony Sherman talks Mahomes & more at Kansas Speedway

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, an unabashed NASCAR fan, took advantage of the team’s day off and made the rounds at Kansas Speedway during the Hollywood Casino 400 Sunday.

Sherman, donning the red racing suit emblazoned with a Chiefs logo that he wore when he reported to training camp this summer driving a Clint Bowyer race car, brought some teammates to the track, including tackle Eric Fisher and practice squad receiver Gehrig Dieter, plus equipment manager Allen Wright.

Conspicuous by his absence was injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who made a much-publicized appearance in 2018 — wearing jorts and a KC T-Bones jersey.

Sherman, in fact, was the Chiefs’ emergency quarterback after Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap in last Thursday night’s 30-6 win at Denver.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The more you can do, right?” Sherman said before taking a ride around the track with former Cup driver and current NBC analyst Jeff Burton while visiting Victory Lane before the race. “I’m trying to make sure this team is in the best situation.

“Obviously, we want Pat to come back as fast as possible, and we don’t want me going out there but I’ll be ready if it has to happen.”

Sherman is confident the Chiefs, 5-2, will continue to be successful while Mahomes misses the next three to five weeks in recovery from the injury.

“We’ll be all right,” Sherman said. “We’ve got great leadership on this team, and we’ll get the guys rallied. Matt (Moore) has won a lot of games in this league and has done some good things, so we’ll be fine until Patrick comes back.”

The burly man nicknamed “Sausage” took a pre-race “Joyride with Jeff,” a run around the track with retired driver Burton, at one point urging him to “smoke the tires.” Burton happily obliged, to Sherman’s delight.

Also on hand Sunday: former Royals star Billy Butler and Sporting KC’s Ilie Sanchez and Gerso Fernandes.