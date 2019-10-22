Backup quarterback play under Chiefs’ Andy Reid amounts to brief and successful spurts

Andy Reid avoided ruling out Patrick Mahomes because he didn’t have to make the call on Monday. The first injury report for NFL teams playing Sunday isn’t due to be posted until Wednesday. No reason to make an early declaration.

But although reports regarding Mahomes’ recovery from a dislocated right kneecap suffered in last Thursday’s game at Denver are positive, it’s likely Matt Moore will make his first start for the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. It would mark just the fifth time in Andy Reid’s seven seasons at Kansas City that a starting quarterback for the Chiefs has missed a game.

How did the Chiefs fare in those games? Very good, winning three of four. And their lone loss came in overtime after the Chiefs missed a field goal that would have won it in regulation.

Here’s the list:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2013: Chase Daniel started for Alex Smith — and several other reserves started, too — against the Chargers in the regular-season finale. The Chiefs’ playoff position was already secured — no need to risk injury to front-line guys. Ryan Succop missed a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining and the Chargers won 27-24 in overtime. Daniel, the former Mizzou star, went 21 of 30 for 200 yards and a touchdown pass to Dexter McCluster.

2014: Daniel again got the call in a season finale, but this time Smith was unable to play because he was nursing a lacerated spleen. No playoffs for the Chiefs that year, but they won 19-7 as Daniel completed 16 of 27 passes for 157 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce was Daniel’s top target with seven receptions.

2016: Nick Foles, who had signed with the Chiefs after training camp opened, got his only start in Kansas City in Week 9 after Smith suffered a concussion the previous week at Indianapolis. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead, Foles completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards. Again, Kelce was the go-to target with five catches.

2017: With the Chiefs locked into their playoff spot, Mahomes made his first start in the season finale, at Denver. He threw an interception and no touchdown passes but had several big moments in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory. One highlight: Mahomes came off the bench to replace Tyler Bray and led a game-winning field-goal drive. He finished 22 of 35 for 284 yards.

Mahomes has started 24 regular-season games. Sunday figures to become his first miss.

Packers at Chiefs

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/Radio: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.5 FM)

Line: Packers by 4 1/2

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and supports our award-winning coverage. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE