Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practices on limited basis for second straight day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to offer a glimmer of hope that he’ll be ready to play in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes put in a limited practice for a second consecutive day Thursday, just a week after suffering a dislocated right kneecap in the Chiefs’ game at Denver.

The Chiefs’ designation of Mahomes signaled he would able to participate in the stretching and conditioning phase and individual position drills at practice. While he was observed throwing the past two days during brief segments open to the media, Mahomes has not participated in full team drills.

Nevertheless, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy likes what he sees so far.

“Pat looks like Pat,” Bieniemy said before Thursday’s practice.

Whether Mahomes does enough to show he can play Sunday night remains to be seen.

But Packers head coach Matt LeFluer indicated during a Wednesday teleconference with Chiefs media members that he will prepare as if Mahomes will be on the field.

“The guy’s practicing,” LeFleur said. “So, certainly you better be prepared for it.”

If Mahomes can’t play, the Chiefs will lean on Matt Moore, who is sharing repetitions with Mahomes during practice. The Chiefs also elevated rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur to their active 53-player roster this week.

In other injury news, the Chiefs listed left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) as a limited participant for a second straight day. Fisher appears to be on track to make a return soon after undergoing sports hernia surgery in mid-September.

Starting left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after not practicing Wednesday.

Defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness) also put in a full practice after not working out Wednesday.

The Chiefs listed defensive end Frank Clark (neck), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Darron Lee (illness) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) as not practicing Thursday.

Jones hasn’t played or practiced since suffering a groin injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), fullback Anthony Sherman (hamstring) and guard Martinas Rankin (ankle) all practiced fully for the second straight day.

Watkins, in particular, looks to be ready to return to the lineup after suffering an hamstring injury in Week 4.