Chiefs’ keys to game vs. Packers: Repeat Week 7 defensive success; get Kelce going

Week 8’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers (6-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) on Sunday Night Football might have lost some appeal given Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury.

This weekend was supposed to be a primetime showdown between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks in Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes put in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, and the Chiefs haven’t ruled him out despite Coach Andy Reid saying earlier in the week that “it would be a stretch” for Mahomes to play.

Barring Mahomes possessing mutant-like healing powers, the Chiefs are likely to turn to Matt Moore to start at QB.

It’s not the same as the highly-anticipated Mahomes-Rodgers battle, but these are still two very good teams featuring loaded offenses.

Here are four key areas to monitor with the Chiefs hoping to improve to 6-2 on the season:

Chiefs defense against Packers RB Aaron Jones

After a four-game stretch that saw opponents gain a whopping 761 total yards rushing, an average of 190.2 yards per game, the Chiefs rebounded nicely in Week 7 by limiting the Denver Broncos to 71 yards rushing.

Up next, the player tied for the most rushing touchdowns at eight on the season in the NFL.

Aaron Jones has nine total touchdowns (one receiving) through seven games and he’ll test the Chiefs defense as a rusher and receiver out of the backfield.

The Chiefs put in a dominant defensive performance in Week 7 behind a linebacker attack spearheaded by Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson and Reggie Ragland.

The trio, especially if Ragland starts, should be called upon again to help stall the Packers’ rushing attack, which ranks 20th in the league (99.3 yards per game).

Kansas City’s approach to stuffing the run in Week 7 contributed to a pass rush that totaled nine sacks on the game.

A repeat performance will go a long away against the dangerous Packers offense, anchored by ...

Finding a way to slow down Rodgers

The Chiefs’ pass defense has been steady this season, ranking ninth in the league (228.6 yards allowed per game).

But this task is easier said than done, of course, especially when considering Rodgers’ success in spreading the ball around.

Rodgers, one of the NFL’s elite signal callers, comes off a game where he connected with five different receivers for a touchdown. On the season, 14 different players have caught a pass from Rodgers, making it difficult for opponents to lock in on one threat.

At 36, Rodgers, who is in his 15th year, also remains mobile and can extend plays with his legs, so this won’t be an easy matchup.

Simply put, the Chiefs aren’t facing a statuesque Joe Flacco, who was sacked eight times in Week 8.

All 11 players on the Chiefs defense must win their individual matchups in order to have hopes of containing the deadly Rodgers.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce against Packers defense

Green Bay’s defense can be beat, and the unit currently ranks 26th in the league in yards allowed per game (381).

But if there’s a game made for Kelce, it might very well be this matchup.

The Packers allowed a combined 172 yards receiving and three touchdowns to the Oakland Raiders’ tight ends in Week 7.

Darren Waller led the effort with seven catches for 126 yards on eight targets, while rookie Foster Moreau chipped in with two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown. Derek Carrier rounded out the tight-end attack with two catches for 22 yards.

The Chiefs should look to get Kelce going early and often with short and intermediary routes to keep pressure on the Packers’ coverage schemes.

Playing within the scheme

Moore is the likely starter at quarterback for the Chiefs and he brings plenty of experience.

In 11 professional seasons, three with the Panthers (2007-10) and seven with the Miami Dolphins (2011-17), the 35-year-old Moore has appeared in 51 games with 30 starts, going 15-15 as a starter.

The key for Moore is to stay within himself and the Chiefs’ scheme, and he showed in Week 7 he could do just that.

Reid said after last week’s game that he didn’t have to adjust the calls with Moore in the game, and the signal caller responded by completing 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards, which included a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

Moore enters the weekend with plenty of opportunities to get valuable repetitions, something he didn’t do last week before relieving the injured Mahomes.

Look for the Chiefs to get Moore in a rhythm early with short passes.