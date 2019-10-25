Chiefs-Packers to watch: With Mahomes out, other Chiefs weapons gain added importance

Among the players to watch Sunday night against Green Bay is a Chiefs weapon who returns to the lineup after missing most of the previous two games: wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander

Yes, the Chiefs will be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But starter Matt Moore will have at his disposal top targets like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Alexander is having an excellent season and likely will see plenty of Hill, who caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Moore last week against the Broncos.. Alexander’s tackling skills will be put to the test. Look for the Chiefs to use quick passes and let the receivers do the legwork.

Packers running back Aaron Jones

The Chiefs’ defense finally turned in a good game against the run, limited the Broncos to 71 rushing yards. It helps when you take a lead and force your opponents to attempt to pass their way back into the game. Jones has a pair of 100-yard games and rushed for four touchdowns against the Cowboys recently. He also has 21 receptions in his last four games.

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens

WIth two sacks and a forced fumble, Hitchens is coming off perhaps his best game in a Chiefs uniform in their victory over the Broncos. He worked well with Reggie Ragland as the defense held Denver to 205 totals yards. But the competition ramps up with the Packers. Green Bay put up 481 yards of total offense last week, and that wealth was spread to several players. It was always going to be a tough task this week, but at least Hitchens and rest of the Chiefs’ defense arrive with confidence.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins

The Chiefs are going to need all the playmakers they can get, and it appears they’re getting one back in Watkins. After a great start, with 23 receptions in four games, he missed most of the previous two games with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs haven’t lost when Watkins has played an entire game, which they expect him to do Sunday night.

