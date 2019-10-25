Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes officially ruled out Sunday vs. Green Bay Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially without their top player in Week 8.

Coach Andy Reid on Friday ruled out quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated right kneecap in Week 7, put in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but the Chiefs elected to err on the side of caution instead of rushing him back.

“He just wasn’t ready right now,” Reid said. “That was our decision, not his. He wanted to play right after it happened, but he needs a little bit of time there.”

Reid added that Mahomes was able to “do quite a bit” in recent days on the practice field, and then provided a glimmer of hope that the signal-caller could return sooner than later.

“He’s close,” Reid said.

With Mahomes down, the Chiefs will turn to Matt Moore, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mahomes in Week 7. He’ll be backed up by undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmer, who was elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week.

Reid also ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive end Frank Clark (neck), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) and guard Andrew Wylie (ankle).