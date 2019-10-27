Good weather forecast for Chiefs game, but snow and ‘bone-chilling cold’ ahead in KC

The weather forecast calls for a nice night, albeit a breezy one, for football as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon and then drop into the 40s during the NFL game. The temperature at the 7:20 p.m. kick-off is expected to be around 50 degrees.

The wind is expected to be around 10 miles an hour, but as the evening progresses, gusts of 20 mph will be possible, according to the weather service. Wind chills in the lower to mid-40s are expected during the game and then dropping into the 30s after midnight.

The Kansas City area is then in for a change.

“Is everyone ready for their first shot of winter?” the weather service asked on Twitter. “Several snow chances this week with a decent chance of accumulating snow for some midweek . . . just in time for #Halloween!”

The metro area should also expect much colder weather this week with its first hard freeze of the season.

“Early into the week, that colder air (will be) settling in and I really think we are going to feel it by mid-week,” said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank, who provides weather updates to The Star.

Whether or not Kansas City sees its first taste of snow depends on where a rain-snow line sets up.

“I don’t think Monday is going to be as much as of an issue unless you’re in far northern Missouri,” Frank said.

Temperatures in the Kansas City area may be just warm enough to keep the snow away.

However, there is a possibility of freezing drizzle across the area Tuesday morning where temperatures have fallen below freezing, according to the weather service.

“Wednesday into Thursday, as that colder air settles in, that is when we may see some first measurable snowfall in the grass in some spots,” he said. “I just kind of expect for some colder weather and expect to see at least a few snowflakes the next few days.”

The weather service is watching for another chance of freezing drizzle, this time over the Kansas City metro and along the Interstate 70 corridor Thursday morning.

With accumulating snowfall possible Wednesday and Thursday, there’s a potential for dangerous travel conditions for portions of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, according to the weather service.

Cold temperatures and light winds will send wind chills tumbling into the teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Uncertainty remains regarding the storm’s anticipated track and the resulting snowfall amounts, so the timing and anticipated snow accumulations cannot be determined, the weather service said.

Trick-or-treaters will need to have warm costumes on Halloween as temperatures will be in the slightly above freezing with wind chills in the upper 20s on Thursday evening.

