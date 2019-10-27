Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Frank Clark headline team’s inactive players vs. Packers

Sunday night’s list of Kansas City Chiefs inactives served more as a formality and carried no surprises.

The Chiefs listed quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive end Frank Clark (neck), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) and offensive lineman Greg Senat as inactive against the Green Bay Packers.

Of the group, all but Senat were previously officially designated as out on Friday’s injury report.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated right kneecap in Week 7 but was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday.

The quarterback’s presence on the field just a week removed from the injury provided some hope to those outside the organization that he could return earlier than expected. The Chiefs, however, are erring on the side of caution instead of rushing him back.

“He just wasn’t ready right now,” coach Andy Reid said Friday. “That was our decision, not his. He wanted to play right after it happened, but he needs a little bit of time there.”

Reid said earlier in the week that the Chiefs aren’t putting a timetable on Mahomes’ recovery process, but numerous Sunday morning reports indicated the Chiefs are eyeing Week 10’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans for Mahomes’ return.

Veteran quarterback Matt Moore will start against the Packers with rookie Kyle Shurmur, who was elevated from the practice squad last week, serving in a backup role.

After playing 51 of the Chiefs’ 66 defensive snaps in Week 7 and totaling two sacks, Clark’s injury status emerged during the past week. Reid said Wednesday that the Chiefs wanted to get the neck injury “settled down a bit.”

Reid indicated Friday that Clark came out of Week 7’s game “OK there” and it remains unclear how Clark aggravated his neck.

Fisher hasn’t played since undergoing sports hernia surgery in mid-September but was able to put in two days of limited practices over the past week before being declared out. Jones and Wylie will miss their third consecutive game, while Fuller will miss a second consecutive game since undergoing thumb surgery.

For the Packers, wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) headlines Green Bay’s list of inactive players. Despite now missing a fourth straight game, Adams’ 25 catches still leads the Packers’ wide receiver corps.