Chiefs
Packers fans are not happy with Green Bay’s defense against Chiefs’ Matt Moore
Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore had a really good first half in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.
Moore threw for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns with a 120.9 passer rating during the first 30 minutes of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Not bad for a guy who had retired and was coaching high school football earlier this fall.
Moore’s unlikely path to the Chiefs was mentioned during the NBC broadcast and that likely didn’t make Packers fans happy. Then again, they weren’t pleased with how well Moore was playing against Green Bay’s defense.
Here is what they were sharing on Twitter:
Comments