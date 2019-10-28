SportsBeat KC looks at what went wrong (and right) in Chiefs’ loss to the Packers

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman outran Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage to score on a short pass reception in the second quarter Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-24 on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs fell behind 14-0, rallied to take a 17-14 leader behind reserve quarterback Matt Moore, but couldn’t hold off Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell and Sam Mellinger broke down the game, the big moments and pivotal decisions on Facebook Live now presented as a SportsBeat KC podcast.

Read the stories we discussed:

Andy Reid’s conservative turn cost the Chiefs their last chance against the Packers

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Some troubling blocks have emerged on Chiefs’ road to potential Super Bowl

It was a loss but Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore looked impressive in first start

Chiefs rally, get solid night from Matt Moore but can’t solve Rodgers’ Packers

Chiefs grades: F stands for fumble, which was a crushing blow about Rodgers’ Pack

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires!