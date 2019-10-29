Chiefs-Packers game trounced the World Series in TV viewership

The Chiefs may have lost a close game to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but the contest was a blowout in the ratings.

Going head to head against Game 5 of the World Series on Fox, the Chiefs’ game averaged 18.3 million TV-only viewers on NBC, the network said. NBC added that the World Series had 11.4 million TV viewers, making it the best showing ever by “Sunday Night Football” against the World Series.

NBC noted the Chiefs’ game beat the World Series coverage in 38 of 42 metered markets but said numbers for Sacramento and San Francisco were not available.

According to NBC, these are the best “Sunday Night Football” showings against the World Series:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sunday: Chiefs vs. Packers, 18.3 million viewers (61% advantage over World Series)

2014: Packers vs. Saints, 18.8 million (49% over World Series)

2015: Broncos vs. Packers, 23.0 million (34% over World Series)

According to Sports Media Watch, Kansas City led all markets with a 46.4 rating and 68 share for the Chiefs’ game. It was followed by Milwaukee (44.2/65), Minneapolis-St. Paul (19.8/35), Denver (15.6/26) and Las Vegas (14.8/25).