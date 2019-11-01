Ex-Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith’s family Halloween photo includes nod to leg injury

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and his wife Elizabeth go all out each year for Halloween.

You may recall two years ago when Smith was the Joker, Elizabeth was Harley Quinn and the couple’s children were superheroes.

A year ago, Elizabeth shared a photo of the family dressed in a circus theme. The next photo on her feed wasn’t quite as happy: Alex Smith in a wheelchair in front of a Christmas tree.

That was taken a few weeks after a gruesome injury in which two of the bones in Smith’s right leg were broken, and he had just started a long road to recovery.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Although he hasn’t returned to play for his current team, Washington, Smith is walking these days, and the family poked fun at the leg injury for this year’s Halloween celebration.

In the photo, Smith is on the ground with fake blood on his leg, which has been attacked by two Baby Sharks, while Elizabeth is in a Baywatch outfit. The Baby Shark costume is probably quite popular in D.C. since it became the Nationals’ unofficial anthem.

One of the hashtags Elizabeth shared with the photo: #alwayssavingalexsleg.

It’s an epic Halloween photo:

If you can’t see that photo, here is one that was on Twitter:

Gotta give a big 'tip of the hat' to Alex Smith and his family for their Halloween ensemble last night.



There's a lot going on here, and I appreciate all of it. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/XPRods3B7y — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) November 1, 2019