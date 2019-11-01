Chiefs
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman thinks he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race (with one caveat)
We never got to see a Billy Hamilton vs. Terrance Gore race at Royals’ spring-training camp, but Kansas City sports fans probably would be down for a contest among Chiefs players.
During an interview this week, rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman was asked if he could beat teammate Tyreek Hill in a 100-yard race.
Hardman smiled and acknowledged that Hill would win a 40-yard dash, but if it was 100 yards? Well, maybe he could win that.
Here is the clip, via the Arrowhead Pride blog:
Hill saw that and simply laughed it off on Twitter, using a GIF:
Here was Hardman’s response to that:
