Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman thinks he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race (with one caveat)

We never got to see a Billy Hamilton vs. Terrance Gore race at Royals’ spring-training camp, but Kansas City sports fans probably would be down for a contest among Chiefs players.

During an interview this week, rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman was asked if he could beat teammate Tyreek Hill in a 100-yard race.

Hardman smiled and acknowledged that Hill would win a 40-yard dash, but if it was 100 yards? Well, maybe he could win that.

Here is the clip, via the Arrowhead Pride blog:

WR Mecole Hardman thinks he might be able to beat Tyreek Hill in a 100-yard race. pic.twitter.com/Mw0gHH3oN4 — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 30, 2019

Hill saw that and simply laughed it off on Twitter, using a GIF:

Here was Hardman’s response to that:

‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) October 31, 2019