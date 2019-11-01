Chiefs’ Mahomes officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Vikings

Will he play or won’t he?

The question will linger until Sunday.

The Chiefs listed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in the final injury report of the week.

That’s an upgrade from one week earlier, when the Chiefs declared Mahomes out against the Packers two days before the game. Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated right kneecap in Week 7, put in a limited practice in recent days, with coach Andy Reid saying he advanced past what he did one week earlier.

“He did good this week.,” Reid said. “He added quite a little bit to it.”

If Mahomes does not play Sunday, Matt Moore would draw another start.

Whether the Chiefs play without Mahomes remains unknown. But they will certainly play without offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), tackle Eric Fisher (sports hernia) and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle).

Like Mahomes, defensive end Frank Clark (neck), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (cornerback) are listed as questionable.

Jones has missed the past three games while recovering from the injury suffered in Week 5. His return would boost a defensive line preparing to face running back Dalvin Cook, who leads the league in yards rushing (823), rushing touchdowns (9) and total yards from scrimmage (1,113).

Punter Dustin Colquitt (quad), left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoulder) are expected to play.