Vegas oddsmakers shy away from Chiefs-Vikings with Mahomes’ status in doubt for Sunday

If you are searching for the Chiefs and Vikings betting line Sunday, it might you take awhile to find one.

Many of the sportsbooks have declined to post a point spread for the game, with the availability of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes unknown.

That doubt could last until game time Sunday, too. The Chiefs listed Mahomes as questionable on the final injury report of the week Friday.

Among the few books that have posted a line, most have the Vikings favored somewhere between 1-3 points Sunday, though the Chiefs opened as a small favorite in others.

The conclusion: It’s a risky proposition either way with Mahomes’ status in doubt.

That’s in the short term. As for the long term, the Chiefs’ odds to win the Super Bowl lowered to 12-to-1 after last week’s loss to Green Bay, dropping their season record to 5-3. Those do remain the second-best odds in the AFC, though, trailing only the New England Patriots, the Super Bowl favorite at 9-to-4, per the sportsbook BetOnline.

The over/under for Sunday’s game with the Vikings is 48 points. Five of the eight games involving the Chiefs this season have hit the over, including last week’s 31-24 loss to Green Bay.

Some individual proposition over/under offers, courtesy of Bovada:

Tyreek Hill: 5 catches, 73 1/2 receiving yards.

Travis Kelce: 5 1/2 catches, 65 1/2 receiving yards.

Sammy Watkins: 4 catches, 53 1/2 receiving yards.

The Chiefs are 3-5 against the spread this season, failing to cover last week’s 4-point line against the Packers. The Vikings are 5-3 against the spread this year.

