Here is who national experts are predicting will win Chiefs-Vikings game

In training camp, Chiefs fans had Super Bowl aspirations for their team, so the thought of an Arrowhead Stadium losing streak would have seemed improbable in August.

Yet, here we are in the first week of November and the Chiefs will try to end a three-game skid at Arrowhead against the Minnesota Vikings.

Both teams received strong support among those who made picks for the game, which kicks off at noon and will be shown on Fox (Ch. 4).

Fifty experts from around the nation revealed their Week 9 predictions. Here is who they think will win and what they’re saying about the game:

All but one of the eight CBS Sports writers predicted a Vikings victory: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Jamey Eisenberg, Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson and Dave Richard. The lone choice for the Chiefs came from Ryan Wilson. Prisco predicted a 27-23 Vikings win. This is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs have lost three straight at home and will almost certainly be without Patrick Mahomes here. That means Matt Moore again. He was solid last week against the Packers, but Minnesota will put up a stiffer defensive challenge.”

The Vikings will win 26-21, according to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Chiefs will have four home losses in early November unless they pull off the upset with Matt Moore expected to be behind center Sunday. This is not a death knell to Kansas City’s title hopes, but the chances of another AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead — or even a Divisional Round game at home — get thornier by the week.”

Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News sees a 27-20 Vikings victory. This is part of what he wrote: “With or without their star quarterback, though, the Chiefs will have big problems against the Vikings’ rushing attack. Minnesota also has the NFL’s third-ranked scoring defense, and even Mahomes would be in for a tough day. Ultimately, with Kansas City not getting any pressure from its rivals in the division standings, it still has no reason to rush Mahomes back before he’s ready to play.”

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Michael David Smith both picked the Chiefs. Smith predicted a 24-21 final score. This is what he wrote: Even without a healthy Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are a pretty good team. I think they’re good enough to put a half to the Vikings’ impressive run.” Florio sees a 24-20 win. He wrote: “If the Vikings are going to have a special season they need to win this game. Spoiler: The Vikings are not going to have a special season.”

Four of the nine experts at ESPN see a Chiefs victory: Matt Bowen, Mina Kimes, Seth Wickersham and Trey Wingo. Picking the Vikings: Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid, Kevin Seifert.

Five of the eight SB Nation writers are picking the Chiefs: Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Morgan Moriarty, Stephen White and Lester Wiltfong. Going with the Vikings: Geoff Schwartz, James Brady and Adam Stites. In writing about the staff’s lack of consensus, Stites wrote: “Kirk Cousins started the season so poorly that his pair of star receivers, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, were vocally pissed off. Then, beginning in Week 5, he started playing like an MVP. He’ll need to continue that trend if the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes back in the lineup, although that still looks unlikely.”

Seven of the eight Pro Football Focus writers went with the Vikings: Neil Hornsby, Bruce Gradkowski, Solomon Wilcots, Jeff Ratcliffe, Sam Monson, Nathan Jahnke and Austin Gayle. The one pick for the Chiefs: Steve Palazzolo.

Four of the six of Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback experts went with the Chiefs: Conor Orr, Kalyn Kahler, Mitch Goldich and Bette Marston. Jenny Vrentas and Andrew Brandt picked the Vikings.

Four of seven experts from USA Today picked the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (30-28 final score), Jori Epstein (27-24), Mike Jones (24-23) and Lorenzo Reyes (29-24). Minnesota was the choice for Nate Davis (27-23), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (24-17) and Tom Schad (24-20).