Chiefs paying tribute to Super Bowl IV with slight change to helmet for Sunday’s game
The words “65 Toss Power Trap” may not have much meaning outside Kansas City, but for many Chiefs fans, they are words that invoke a happy memory.
That’s the play coach Hank Stram correctly thought would work in the Chiefs’ 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.
With the Vikings coming to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game, the Chiefs paid tribute to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl victory with a video that looks back to that game.
And the Chiefs are making a slight alteration to their helmets for Sunday’s game, which is at noon on Fox (Ch. 4).
They’ll be wearing gray facemasks:
And the Chiefs shared this remembrance of Super Bowl IV:
