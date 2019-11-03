Tyreek Hill scores TD on great catch, jumps into stands to celebrate with Chiefs fans

The Chiefs struck first against the Minnesota Vikings during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a 40-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Matt Moore midway through the first quarter.

It was a heck of a catch.

Hill had to reach to make the grab, then somehow was able to keep his balance and dive to the end zone for the score. After the touchdown, Hill jumped into the stands to celebrate with fans.

The NFL shared this video of the touchdown:

Here is another look at the pass, via The Checkdown:

Matt Moore with an absolute dart for 6 pic.twitter.com/KbKdHRWJMW — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019