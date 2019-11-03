Chiefs’ Damien Williams burns Vikings for 91-yard TD on longest run of year in NFL

The Chiefs trailed by six points in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium, but the tide turned in a flash.

The Chiefs needed just two plays to move the ball 97 yards, capped by Damien Williams’ 91-yard touchdown run.

The NFL said it was the league’s longest touchdown run of the season.

Williams showed off his blazing speed on the score that helped the Chiefs take a 17-16 lead after the extra point.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Williams juked Vikings safety Anthony Harris on his way to the open field.

Here is the play (and watch Tyreek Hill’s incredible speed as he caught up to Williams):

91 yards to the CRIB pic.twitter.com/737Ut0U03E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2019

Williams also tied Jamaal Charles for the longest touchdown run in Chiefs’ history:

RB Damien Williams with a 91-yard TD run. It marks his longest career rush. It ties RB Jamaal Charles' franchise record for longest touchdown run. It marks Kansas City's longest play of the season. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 3, 2019