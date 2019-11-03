Chiefs
Chiefs’ Damien Williams burns Vikings for 91-yard TD on longest run of year in NFL
The Chiefs trailed by six points in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium, but the tide turned in a flash.
The Chiefs needed just two plays to move the ball 97 yards, capped by Damien Williams’ 91-yard touchdown run.
The NFL said it was the league’s longest touchdown run of the season.
Williams showed off his blazing speed on the score that helped the Chiefs take a 17-16 lead after the extra point.
Williams juked Vikings safety Anthony Harris on his way to the open field.
Here is the play (and watch Tyreek Hill’s incredible speed as he caught up to Williams):
Williams also tied Jamaal Charles for the longest touchdown run in Chiefs’ history:
