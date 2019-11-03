Chiefs

Watch highlights from Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Vikings

Games that are a nail-biter are a lot more fun to watch if your favorite team wins.

So Chiefs fans were thrilled Kansas City rallied for a 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Harrison Butker made a kick on the final play of the game, and that gave the Chiefs, 6-3, the win over the 6-3 Vikings.

Here are the highlights from the game (if the video doesn’t play, click here):

The Chiefs touchdowns are below, starting with quarterback Matt Moore’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill that opened the scoring:

The other touchdown came on Damien Williams’ 91-yard touchdown run when the Vikings held a 16-10 lead:

Butker tied the game at 23-23 with a 54-yard field goal with 2 minutes, 30 seconds to play:

This was Butker’s winning kick:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
