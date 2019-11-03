Chiefs
Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless mocked for tweet about the Chiefs quarterbacks
Hot takes are the name of the game for “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless but his latest irritated Chiefs fans.
Following the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Bayless took note of how Kansas City played with quarterback Matt Moore starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.
Moore completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown (103.9 quarterback rating) in the win and the Chiefs ended a three-game skid at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bayless, the Fox Sports commentator, noted the Chiefs had lost two of those home games with Mahomes starting.
He wrote: “Matt Moore beats Kirk Cousins, as I predicted on Undisputed. I’m certainly not saying Moore is better than Mahomes. But the Chiefs are playing with more spirit and fight than they did for Mahomes, who lost his last two home games.”
Chiefs fans were having none of it, of course, and let him know about it. Other fans did as well:
