Vikings fans loved hearing Skol chant at Arrowhead, but it upset Chiefs players, fans

Fox Sports announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis took note of the back-and-forth action during Sunday’s Chiefs-Vikings game.

In the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, that is.

In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 26-23 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Vikings fans did their Skol chant and Chiefs fans responded with the “Arrowhead Chop.”

“The crowd was phenomenal,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. “There was a lot of purple and they just voiced them out. The whole thing clapping over the head and all that, I think our PA guy did a nice job of cranking up the Arrowhead pride there. They were yanking the music out and nulled out that clapping deal. It brought us right back to home.”

The Vikings fans were easy to spot on television:

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said the Minnesota fans actually fired up the defense.

“Minnesota (fans) kind of pissed me off by doing that in our stadium,” Jones told reporters. “You’re not going to come into Arrowhead and do that. We had to respond big. We had the opportunity to rush on third down.”

Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com noted the Vikings had negative-7 yards on six plays after the chant.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie also was not happy with the Vikings chant.

“We got the chop going, but those guys are flapping their wings or whatever,” Wylie told reporters. “We saw that they had a lot of guys here. It just adds fuel to the fire.”

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward made a plea to fans on Twitter:

I love #chiefskingdom but we gotta keep them opposing fans up outta our house. They was way too deep in there the last two weeks — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) November 3, 2019

Ward also called out a fan who responded to that first tweet:

Shut up you sound like a bandwagon fan... real fans gone be there through good and bad times — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) November 3, 2019

A number of Chiefs fans were unhappy about the large presence of Vikings fans. Here is a small sample of what was said on Twitter:

It was embarrassing in arrowhead today! There is no way there should be so many opposing team fans in OUR stadium. Season ticket holders, shame on you! Common courtesy is to sell your tickets to @Chiefs fans! Tough to have home field advantage when half the stadium is Vikings! pic.twitter.com/iZvtuQwMkS — Staci Lester (@smlc92) November 3, 2019

Seriously #ChiefsKingdom we need to shut these @Vikings fans down. Way too loud at Arrowhead with their fans — allison crumley (@pilipina) November 3, 2019

Its sickening how loud the Vikings fans are in ARROWHEAD #ChiefsKingdom — Nick Mossige (@NickMossige) November 3, 2019

Vikings fans, however, loved it:

An L, yes, but what an amazing game w/ amazing #Vikings fans packing Arrowhead. Chiefs fans are so dedicated and respectful, too. I’ve called 300 and high change, and this is one I’ll never forget. Wow. #Vikings — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) November 3, 2019

HOLY CRAP WITH THE SKOL CHANT AT ARROWHEAD THAT IS AWESOME!!!@eric_j_thompson Please confirm its as awesome as it looks on TV!!! — Ted Glover (@purplebuckeye) November 3, 2019

SKOL chant in KC LOVE IT #SKOL — Katrina (@lWontApologize) November 3, 2019

Way to travel @Vikings fans! Gotta love to see that loud if a Skol chant in KC. — Jake Peterson (@jakepeterson171) November 3, 2019

I think it’s 1/3 vikes fans in arrowhead stadium today! Impressive showing by Viking nation!!! Let’s skol!!!! — flembot11 (@CarterFlemmer1) November 3, 2019