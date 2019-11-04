Chiefs
Vikings fans loved hearing Skol chant at Arrowhead, but it upset Chiefs players, fans
Fox Sports announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis took note of the back-and-forth action during Sunday’s Chiefs-Vikings game.
In the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, that is.
In the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 26-23 win at Arrowhead Stadium, Vikings fans did their Skol chant and Chiefs fans responded with the “Arrowhead Chop.”
“The crowd was phenomenal,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. “There was a lot of purple and they just voiced them out. The whole thing clapping over the head and all that, I think our PA guy did a nice job of cranking up the Arrowhead pride there. They were yanking the music out and nulled out that clapping deal. It brought us right back to home.”
The Vikings fans were easy to spot on television:
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said the Minnesota fans actually fired up the defense.
“Minnesota (fans) kind of pissed me off by doing that in our stadium,” Jones told reporters. “You’re not going to come into Arrowhead and do that. We had to respond big. We had the opportunity to rush on third down.”
Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com noted the Vikings had negative-7 yards on six plays after the chant.
Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie also was not happy with the Vikings chant.
“We got the chop going, but those guys are flapping their wings or whatever,” Wylie told reporters. “We saw that they had a lot of guys here. It just adds fuel to the fire.”
Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward made a plea to fans on Twitter:
Ward also called out a fan who responded to that first tweet:
A number of Chiefs fans were unhappy about the large presence of Vikings fans. Here is a small sample of what was said on Twitter:
Vikings fans, however, loved it:
