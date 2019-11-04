Chiefs

NextGen Stats made a fun visualization of Tyreek Hill’s run on Damien Williams’ TD

This is a Captain Obvious thing to note, but Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is really fast.

The NFL got a reminder of that fact Sunday during the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill lived up to his Cheetah nickname on a touchdown run by teammate Damien Williams. Hill made up about 5 yards of ground in a 50-yard span.

NBC Sports quoted the NFL’s NextGen Stats when it shared a clip of the burst on Sunday night:

NextGen Stats shared this cool data visualization of the play and noted Hill’s top speed of 22.64 mph:

If you like these visualizations, NextGen Stats also made one on Hill’s 40-yard touchdown catch:

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat
Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  