Chiefs
NextGen Stats made a fun visualization of Tyreek Hill’s run on Damien Williams’ TD
This is a Captain Obvious thing to note, but Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is really fast.
The NFL got a reminder of that fact Sunday during the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.
Hill lived up to his Cheetah nickname on a touchdown run by teammate Damien Williams. Hill made up about 5 yards of ground in a 50-yard span.
NBC Sports quoted the NFL’s NextGen Stats when it shared a clip of the burst on Sunday night:
NextGen Stats shared this cool data visualization of the play and noted Hill’s top speed of 22.64 mph:
If you like these visualizations, NextGen Stats also made one on Hill’s 40-yard touchdown catch:
Comments