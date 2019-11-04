Podcast: Is victory over Minnesota Vikings a pivot point for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Chiefs’ place kicker Harrison Butker was mobbed by his teammates after he kicked the game winning field gaol that gave Kansas City a 26-23 win Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Tyreek Hill, left, and the injured Patrick Mahomes joined in the postgame celebration. The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Chiefs did something on Sunday they haven’t done since September, win a home game. They defeated the Vikings in dramatic fashion 26-23 on Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired. The A-team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff provided the postgame breakdown, from the improved play of the defense, to Damien Williams’ 91-yard touchdown burst to the impactful play of Tyreek Hill. The victory improved the Chiefs’ record to 6-3 and with the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes perhaps looming, the outlook looks more positive for the Chiefs.

Read the stories we discussed:

