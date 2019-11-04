Chiefs
Podcast: Is victory over Minnesota Vikings a pivot point for the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs did something on Sunday they haven’t done since September, win a home game. They defeated the Vikings in dramatic fashion 26-23 on Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired. The A-team of Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian, Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff provided the postgame breakdown, from the improved play of the defense, to Damien Williams’ 91-yard touchdown burst to the impactful play of Tyreek Hill. The victory improved the Chiefs’ record to 6-3 and with the return of quarterback Patrick Mahomes perhaps looming, the outlook looks more positive for the Chiefs.
