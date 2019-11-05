Here is where the Chiefs were placed in latest NFL power rankings

What a difference a victory makes.

The Chiefs rallied for a thrilling 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and left fans feeling much better about the season. Quarterback Matt Moore played well again in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes and the defense came up huge late in the game.

After dropping in many of last week’s national NFL power rankings, the Chiefs rebounded this week.

Here is where the Chiefs, 6-3, were placed in eight NFL power rankings and what people were saying about Kansas City:

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports pushed the Chiefs up five spots to No. 10. Here is what he wrote: “That was an impressive victory against the Vikings without Patrick Mahomes. He should be back soon, which is when things get back to normal.”

Sporting News

The Chiefs jumped one place to No. 7 in the rankings from Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Chiefs needed to split their games with Matt Moore filling in for Patrick Mahomes, and after falling just short against the Packers, they redeemed themselves at home in comeback style against the Vikings.”

ESPN

The Chiefs remained at No. 5 in ESPN’s ranking, and it looked at scary trends for each team. For the Chiefs: opponents scoring touchdowns on 24.7% of their drives. This is part of what Adam Teicher wrote: “This is in the territory of losing teams. The Chiefs are 25th in this category, and there are no winning teams below them, so this is unsustainable.”

Bleacher Report

After being No. 8 last week, the Chiefs are fifth in Bleacher Report’s ranking. It wrote: “When Patrick Mahomes went down with a (dislocated) kneecap against the Denver Broncos, the edict for backup quarterback Matt Moore was clear. Tread water. Don’t try to do too much. Lean on Kansas City’s skill-position talent. Weather the storm until the reigning NFL MVP returns. By just about any estimation, Moore’s done an excellent job in that regard—especially when you consider Moore was out of football altogether in 2018 and started 2019 as a scout for the Miami Dolphins.”

USA Today

The Chiefs moved up two spots to No. 7 in the USA Today rankings. Nate Davis wrote: “They put an incredible load on quarterback’s shoulder, whomever it is. Lack of balance looms as a real problem once January rolls around.”

Yahoo Sports

The Chiefs move up two spots to No. 8 in the rankings from Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. This is part of what he wrote: “Perhaps the most impressive play of the week was Tyreek Hill catching up to Damien Williams on Williams’ long touchdown run.”

Washington Post

Mark Maske of the Washington Post kicked the Chiefs up to No. 7, an increase of four spots. This is part of what he wrote: “Mahomes presumably could return this week. But perhaps the Chiefs should be extra careful and keep him sidelined a bit longer, protecting him from himself.”

New York Times

The Chiefs went up a spot to No. 7 in the rankings from Peter Botte of the New York Post. This is part of what he wrote: “Andy Reid couldn’t have asked for much more from backup QB Matt Moore. He helped the Chiefs split two tough games without Patrick Mahomes (knee), overcoming a disheartening loss to Green Bay with a redemptive last-second win Sunday over Minnesota.”