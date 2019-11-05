Kansas City Chiefs sign team president Mark Donovan to ‘long-term’ contract extension

The Chiefs have signed team president Mark Donovan to what they termed a “long-term” contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. Details regarding duration and salary were not disclosed.

Owner Clark Hunt hired Donovan from the Philadelphia Eagles organization in 2009 as chief operating officer. He was promoted to president in 2011.

“I’d like to congratulate Mark and his family on this well-deserved recognition,” Hunt said in a statement issued by the Chiefs. “Because of Mark’s leadership over the past decade, the business operations of the Chiefs are among the best in professional sports, and he and his team have worked tirelessly to create the best fan experience in the National Football League.”

Donovan is the fifth president in franchise history. He’s worked in the NFL for more than two decades.

His last contract extension with the Chiefs came in 2015.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunity to continue our journey here in Kansas City,” Donovan said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their unwavering support and belief in me to help lead one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

“I’d also like to recognize all our staff members who continue to push the boundaries to make our organization the best it can be for our fans. To Chiefs Kingdom, we are proud to call Kansas City home and look forward to creating many more memories here.”

Donovan spent six years with the Eagles as their senior vice president of business operations. Before that, he was the NFL’s senior director of sales and marketing (1999-2003) after a serving as the NHL’s director of sales and marketing from 1997-99.

A native of Pittsburgh, he played quarterback for Brown University.