Chiefs
Podcast: Will Patrick Mahomes be back as Chiefs’ quarterback on Sunday? … Should he?
Will Patrick Mahomes play against the Titans on Sunday? He’s missed two and a half weeks with a dislocated kneecap but Mahomes was listed as a full practice participant this week. That usually means the coast is clear to play. But the Chiefs aren’t saying that yet. The A-team had plenty to say about it on Facebook Live. Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian tackled this Chiefs topic and many more.
Read the stories we discussed:
How Matt Moore has buoyed Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes’ status remains unclear this week
Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was nation’s No. 1 hoops prospect...as a 7th grader
Chiefs defense is improving, and here’s one way it could and should get even better
