Chiefs
Chiefs fans celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ return with a bunch of fun memes
It’s less than seven weeks until Christmas, but Chiefs fans got a nice present on Friday.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose kneecap was dislocated in a game last month in Denver, will start Sunday against the Titans.
Mahomes missed two starts, during which the Chiefs went 1-1, and fans greeted the news enthusiastically.
Many used memes to share their joy on Twitter.
Here is a sample of what they tweeted:
