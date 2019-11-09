Chiefs

Chiefs fans celebrate Patrick Mahomes’ return with a bunch of fun memes

It’s less than seven weeks until Christmas, but Chiefs fans got a nice present on Friday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose kneecap was dislocated in a game last month in Denver, will start Sunday against the Titans.

Mahomes missed two starts, during which the Chiefs went 1-1, and fans greeted the news enthusiastically.

Many used memes to share their joy on Twitter.

Here is a sample of what they tweeted:

