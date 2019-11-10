Titanic letdown in Nashville as Chiefs cough up the game late, lose to Titans again

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to prove it’s never easy against the Tennessee Titans.

After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, the Chiefs endured dropped passes, penalties, injuries and yet another lost fumble against the scrappy Titans, a team that ran just 49 offensive plays compared to the Chiefs’ 78.

The Chiefs appeared well on the way to victory, holding a 32-27 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game and lined up for a field-goal attempt.

A botched snap doomed the Chiefs. Punter Dustin Colquitt was not ready for the ball from long-snapper James Winchester. Colquitt threw it and was penalized for intentional grounding.

The Titans then went 61 yards in four plays to take the lead for good after quarterback Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver Adam Humphries for a 23-yard touchdown. The Titans converted the 2-point conversion.

Kansas City had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu blocked kicker Harrison Butker’s 52-yard field goal attempt — he either got off early or just as close to the snap as possible — as time expired.

The Chiefs had their opportunities to put the game away by commanding time of possession, holding a 37:51-22:09 edge. But the Titans continued to hang around and were down just 22-20 to start the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes did his part in a game that saw the lead change six times. He completed 36 of 50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in his return from missing two games with a dislocated right kneecap. That passing yardage marked the signal-caller’s third 400-yard passing effort of his career.

Mahomes’ signature play came in the fourth quarter with the Chiefs holding a 22-20 lead and facing a third-and-9 situation. With the pocket collapsing around him, Mahomes stepped up, spotted rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman near midfield and threw the ball while jumping off his left leg. Hardman secured the pass, then ran loose through the Titans’ secondary for a 63-yard score.

The Chiefs’ quarterback looked impressive throughout the game and wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce were very active, too. Hill had 11 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets while Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Of Mahomes’ 36 completions, 18 went to Hill and Kelce.

Running back Damien Williams, who drew the start with LeSean McCoy healthy but declared inactive before the game, totaled 109 yards (77 rushing). Williams’ lost fumble midway through the second quarter energized the Titans. Linebacker Rashaan Evans scooped up the loose ball and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown, giving the Titans a 14-10 lead.

Williams’ turnover marked the third consecutive game in which the Chiefs have lost a fumble. But that’s not what cost them a win Sunday.

Titans running back Derrick Henry gashed the Chiefs’ defense for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He broke free down the left sideline on a 68-yard run in the third quarter to give the Titans a 20-19 lead as rookie Juan Thorhill took a bad angle and missed the tackle on the back end of Kansas City’s coverage.

The Chiefs’ defense limited the Titans’ passing game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 13 of 19 passes for 181 yards. But Tannehill’s two touchdown passes hurt a Chiefs defense that totaled four sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Kansas City’s loss came with more injuries, especially on the offensive line.

Mitchell Schwartz and Martinas Rankin suffered knee injuries on consecutive plays late in the second quarter. Schwartz was able to return to action after halftime, but Rankin was immediately ruled out after being carted off the field.

With Eric Fisher (groin) and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) inactive, the Chiefs were down to five healthy offensive linemen to close out the second half: Cam Erving, Austin Reiter, Andrew Wylie, Stefen Wisniewski and rookie Nick Allegretti.

Ervin manned left tackle and Reiter stayed at center while Wylie moved from right guard to right tackle, Wisniewski entered the game at left guard and Allegretti played right guard.

The Chiefs get an extra day of rest before taking on the Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 18 at Mexico City.