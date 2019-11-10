Patrick Mahomes jumped off one leg and threw an amazing TD pass to Mecole Hardman

CBS announcer Jim Nantz asked: “Who in the world makes plays like this?”

The answer: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Mahomes flashed his magic touch.

With the Titans bringing a fierce pass rush, Mahomes leaped on one leg and delivered the ball to rookie receiver Mecole Hardman. Once he got the ball, Hardman turned on the jets and took the ball to the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown.

Nantz’s broadcast partner, Tony Romo, likened the play to something you’d see from former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan.

Here is the touchdown:

Jump pass to the JET pic.twitter.com/VxfhXc1wHn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2019