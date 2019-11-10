Chiefs

‘Unbelievable.’ Chiefs fans stunned, mad after loss to the Titans

What the heck happened?

The Chiefs were lining up for a field goal that would have given them and eight-point lead late in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The snap came before holder Dustin Colquitt was ready and he threw the ball away.

Colquitt was called for intentional grounding and the Titans took over.

They drove down the field for a touchdown, two-point conversion and a 35-32 lead.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a potential game-tying field goal but it was blocked.

The Chiefs lost a game they seemingly had in control.

Fans were not happy and/or stunned:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
