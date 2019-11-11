Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

It’s Mexico City, Take 2.

The Chiefs’ game last year against the Rams was moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions. But in a week, the Chiefs will face the Chargers at Azteca Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

Each week I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Chargers, 4-6, ahead of Monday’s game, which kicks off at 7:15 and will be broadcast on ESPN and locally on ABC (Ch. 9):

1. Philip Rivers’ troubles

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Chargers are negative-six in takeaways this season, and quarterback Philip Rivers is a big reason. After throwing 12 or fewer interceptions in each of the last two seasons, Rivers has 10 picks this year in 10 games. That includes three in a loss to the Raiders on Thursday night.

Rivers has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,816 yards and 14 touchdowns. He’s also lost two fumbles.

Here is one his touchdown throws against Oakland:

Rivers’ quarterback rating (90.6) is in the bottom half of the NFL, and is worse than the Titans’ Marcus Mariota (91.7), who was benched earlier this season.

2. Two-headed rushing attack

Running back Melvin Gordon ended his holdout on Sept. 26, and has run for 300 yards in 86 attempts with four touchdowns. He’s also caught 15 passes for 91 yards.

Here is Gordon’s rushing touchdown against Oakland:

Austin Ekeler has a higher yards-per-rush average than Gordon (3.8 to 3.5) and has run for 340 yards in 90 carries with three touchdowns. Ekeler also has a team-high six touchdown catches with 559 receiving yards in 57 receptions.

Chargers’ offensive tackle Russell Okung left Thursday’s game because of a groin injury and his status will be something to watch this week.

Los Angeles has the 26th-ranked rushing attack (86.1 yards per game), is eighth in passing (270.1 ypg) and 21st in scoring (20.7 points per game).

3. A is for Allen

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is leading the Chargers in receptions (62) and yards (725). In eight career games against the Chiefs, Allen has just one touchdown reception.

Mike Williams has the highest yards-per-catch-average (18.9 yards) among Chargers with more than two receptions. Williams, however, doesn’t have a touchdown this season.

Tight end Hunter Henry missed the first four games of the season, but he’s been one of Rivers’ favorite targets. He has 33 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

4. The defense

Melvin Ingram had two sacks of Oakland quarterbak Derek Carr on Thursday night, which matched the number of times he’d been sacked in the Raiders’ previous five games. Ingram also had two quarterback hits and seven tackles. For the year, Ingram has 4 1/2 sacks.

Joey Bosa leads Los Angeles with 8 1/2 sacks and he is second with 48 tackles.

The Chargers are ranked eighth in scoring defense (19.4 points per game) and fifth in pass defense (207.8 yards per game). Overall, Los Angeles has the sixth-ranked defense (318.3 yards per game).

Los Angeles’ six losses have all been by seven points or fewer:

The Chargers now have 6 losses this year, all by 7 points or fewer.



They're the first NFL team to have their first 6 losses of a season all come by 7 points or fewer since the 2010 Packers, who would actually go on to win the Super Bowl that year. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) November 8, 2019

5. The Money Badger

The Chiefs have the Honey Badger, but the Chargers counter with the Money Badger. Kicker Michael Badgley trademarked the nickname Money Badger last week (per ESPN). After missing the first eight games because of an injury, Badgley has made five of six field-goal attempts this season and all five extra-point tries.

Punter Ty Long hasn’t had a touchback this season, which is good. But he’s in the bottom half of the league with just 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.