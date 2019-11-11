Chiefs
Chiefs players write Twitter messages to fans after loss to Titans
Heading back to work on a Monday is never fun. But this one comes with snow, freezing temperatures and a day after a gut-wrenching Chiefs loss.
So yeah, Chiefs fans can’t be blamed for having a case of the Mondays.
The Chiefs blew a fourth-quarter lead in a 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and the players realize fans might not be feeling great about the game.
A number of players took to Twitter and wrote messages to the fans.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote:
Defensive lineman Chris Jones shared this:
Here is what offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who had his streak of consecutive snaps ended because of an injury, tweeted:
Defensive back Bashaud Breeland wrote:
Receiver Tyreek Hill tweeted this:
Emmanuel Ogbah, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s game, wrote this:
