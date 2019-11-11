This year, the playing field at Azteca Stadium looks great ahead of Chiefs game

There were no Shakira concerts this year, a minimal number of soccer games have been played of late and Mexico City has seen less rain, too.

That combination a year ago resulted in a torn up field at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, and forced the NFL to move the Chiefs-Rams game to Los Angeles days before kickoff.

The Chiefs’ next game is scheduled to be played at Azteca Stadium in a “Monday Night Football” contest against the Los Angeles Chargers*, and this time, the field seems to be in great shape.

*It’s the Chargers’ home game

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday: “This past spring, Estadio Azteca hired a field consultant recommended by the NFL who has been overseeing the field. It installed a new pipe drainage system, sand gravel base and irrigation system. In mid-June, new sod was installed.

“There have been no concerts planned at Estadio Azteca from August through November, and the stadium has not hosted a soccer game since Nov. 2.”

That last soccer game was a 2-1 Santos victory over Club América, and these highlights (in Spanish) show the field at that time was in great shape: