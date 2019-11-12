Mike Pereira assured a Chiefs fan that Dee Ford didn’t line up offsides ... on Monday

It’s been nearly 10 months since the Chiefs came achingly close to making the Super Bowl.

In January, the Patriots beat the Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Championship Game, but the Arrowhead Stadium crowd briefly thought Kansas City had won. But a game-clinching interception late in regulation was wiped away when Dee Ford was called offsides.

That penalty still makes some Chiefs fans shake their heads, and they got a reminder of that mental mistake Monday while watching the Seahawks’ 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers.

In the first half, it seemed like Ford, who is now with the 49ers, was lined up offsides.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A number of Chiefs fans noticed. Here is one:

Lol this is Dee Ford offsides. Some people never learn. If only the refs had turned their heads in the AFC championship too https://t.co/gAiQRpM4TJ — Cody Clawson (@codyclawson4) November 12, 2019

One fan even tweeted at Mike Pereira, who is a rules analyst for Fox Sports and a former vice president of officiating for the NFL.

Pereira explained that Ford wasn’t offside ... in this case:

Look at the ball. He is not offside. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) November 12, 2019