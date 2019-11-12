Chargers are preparing for Chiefs game in Mexico City with a trip to Colorado

With the Chiefs’ next game being in Mexico City, this a good time to remind people that quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes he can throw a football 100 yards at Azteca Stadium.

Sitting at 7,280 feet about sea level, Azteca Stadium’s elevation is much greater than the Broncos’ Empower Field at Mile High (5,280 feet). Mahomes believes that’ll give him the “extra 20 yards” to make his best throw an even 100 yards.

The Chiefs will face the Chargers at Azteca Stadium on “Monday Night Football,” so Mahomes’ pregame throws will be something to watch.

Dignity Health Sports Park, which is where the Chargers’ play their home games, is roughly 75 feet above sea level. To prepare for the Chiefs’ game, the team arrived Monday in Colorado Springs and will practice four days at the Air Force Academy, the Orange County Register reported.

Depending where the practices are held, the Academy ranges from 6,200 feet to 9,000 feet above sea level.

The Chargers, 4-6, are looking for an edge, and they view Monday night’s game as a must-win contest.

“We have six games left and we have to regroup and we have to work on being 1-0 for next week,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told the Register. “But as far as (how), we have to work our tails off to reach our goal, which is to get back to the tournament. And so I don’t know if we can lose another game, and they understand that.”