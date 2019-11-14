With Ogbah now out, the Chiefs’ are ranks thinned further at defensive end

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah celebrated his sack of Denver quarterback Joe Flacco during game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Chiefs defeated Denver 30-6. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Defensive end is the latest Chiefs position group to be thinned by injuries.

Emmanual Ogbah, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle last weekend against Tennessee, underwent surgery this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday.

Also, Alex Okafor was expected to miss practice Thursday recovering from an ankle injury.

Another defensive end was able to return for the Chiefs last week against the Tennessee Titans. Frank Clark, who had missed the previous two games, told The Star after the game that he has been dealing with a pinched nerve in his neck all season.

Clark wound up playing 40 of the 50 defensive snaps against the Titans, the most of any Chiefs defensive end.

Also expected to miss practice Thursday was tight end Blake Bell, who has a high ankle sprain. The team’s first injury report of the week was to be released later Thursday.

In good news on the injury front, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he felt good after playing in his first game since suffering a dislocated kneecap in Week 7 against Denver.

“I felt really good, honestly,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.