Here’s how to get the special jackets the Chiefs will wear for trip to Mexico

Chiefs defensive end Emmanauel Ogbah may be out after undergoing surgery for a pectoral injury, but he made an impact Thursday.

Ogbah gave his teammates a special jacket for the “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

Some of the players showed off the jackets in the Chiefs locker room:

The Chargers have jackets that have the same look:

The jackets are made by Starter, and it appears Ogbah didn’t skimp on his teammates as the cost is $169.99. The Starter website says these “Exclusive Limited Edition Mexico Games Jacket” are “100% polyester box twill satin.”

If you are interested, here is a link for purchasing the Chiefs jackets.

