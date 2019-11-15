A player hit someone with their own helmet? That happened at Chiefs’ camp in 2002, too

If he was watching the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday night, former Chiefs offensive lineman John Tait likely had a flashback to 2002.

Near the end of Thursday’s game, Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett then hit Rudolph in the head with the helmet.

It was a terrible scene that sent shock waves through the NFL.

Tait, unfortunately, was part of a similar incident 17 years ago during Chiefs training camp, when it was in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Defensive lineman Eddie Freeman and Tait scuffled during practice and Freeman used Tait’s helmet as a weapon.

This is from a Star story in 2002: “Tait learned Wednesday that he will miss more than a week of camp and perhaps the Aug. 10 preseason opener at San Francisco after taking 17 stitches on his forehead and nose, which is broken. He isn’t allowed to practice because of concern for infection with the open wound over the fracture, and his forehead was so swollen that he said he probably couldn’t wear his helmet.”

Dick Vermeil, who was coach at the time, initially said Freeman wouldn’t be punished.

After the fight, Tait told The Star: “Fights happen, and things happen in fights. But I don’t know about hitting people with a helmet. I definitely think disciplinary action should be taken. It’s not my place to say what or how much.

“I’d be disappointed if nothing is done.”

Freeman later was fined $2,500 by the Chiefs and when Tait returned to practice, he put the incident behind him.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s that big of a thing now,” Tait told The Star. “I just feel it’s time to move on and play some football.

“I’ll always remember that incident. It’s hard to forget. But I’ve forgiven him. I’ve just got to live with it.”

Freeman apologized to Tait after the incident and thought the fine was a fair punishment.

Former Chiefs guard Brian Waters told The Star of the incident: “You don’t want to be weak, but there are unwritten rules to this game. It takes a little bit longer for some people to learn them than others.”

Waters’ quote seems fitting in the wake of Thursday night’s game.