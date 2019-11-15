Chiefs will have a representative present for Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is scheduled to train in front of NFL team representatives Saturday in Atlanta.

Count the Kansas City Chiefs among the intrigued parties who will be in attendance. The Chiefs are planning to have a scout present for Kaepernick’s workout, a source told The Kansas City Star Friday.

More than 10 teams have been identified as intending to have a representative present for Kaepernick’s workout, which will include on-field drills as well as interviews. ESPN earlier reported that 13 teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, will attend.

The Chiefs don’t have a pressing need at quarterback, but seeing what Kaepernick, 32, might still offer several years removed from the league was enough to spur their interest.

Patrick Mahomes, 24, is the Chiefs’ present and future at quarterback as the reigning NFL MVP. The Chiefs also have veterans Matt Moore and Chad Henne as backups on their active roster and rookie Kyle Shurmur on their practice squad.

Kaepernick last played professional football in 2016, the year he started bringing awareness to issues of police brutality and racial injustice by silently kneeling in protest during the playing of the pre-game national anthem.

His stance on those issues has deeply divided not just NFL fans but society in general ever since. Some laud the use of his platform to raise such awareness, while others label him a disgrace to the league.

Kaepernick originally entered the NFL in 2011 as a second-round draft pick with the San Francisco 49ers. He served as a backup to former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith before taking over the 49ers’ starting job and hastening Smith’s departure to Kansas City.

Kaepernick has appeared in 69 games, including 58 starts, and holds a 28-30 record as a starter. A dual-threat signal-caller, he has passed for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns against 30 interceptions while rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.