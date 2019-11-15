Sports gamblers still confident in Chiefs’ chances in Mexico, despite recent slide

The Chiefs have lost four of six, even the past three in which MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a full game.

That’s all true, but many observers haven’t lost confidence in them. Among the believers: gamblers. The people willing to put finances behind their conviction.

The Chiefs opened as a 3-point favorite for Monday’s game against the Chargers in Mexico City, but the public’s action has pushed the line to 3 1/2 to 4 points, depending on the sports book.

Four days after the line was posted, 77% of the wagers in the game had been placed on the Chiefs, according to Bovada. Hence the line movement.

The over/under has seen even more drastic movement this week. After opening at 49 points, the Las Vegas consensus has pushed that number to 52. The bettors are perhaps simply siding with recent history — seven of 10 Chiefs games have hit the over this year.

The Chiefs are 5-5 against the spread this season after falling in Tennessee last weekend, a game in which they were favored by 5 1/2 points. The final sequences took bettors on an emotional ride. Had the Chiefs successfully converted their initial field goal try, they would have led by 8 with less than 2 minutes remaining.

The Chargers are 4-5-1 against the spread this season, according to lines set by Scores and Odds.

Here are some individual proposition over/under lines for Monday, courtesy of Bovada:

Patrick Mahomes completions: 25.

Mahomes yards: 325 1/2.

Mahomes touchdown passes: 2.

Receiving yards: Tyreek Hill, 95 1/2; Travis Kelce, 77 1/2; Sammy Watkins, 58 1/2.