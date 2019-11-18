Chiefs’ Eric Fisher, Laruent Duvernay-Tardif return to action Monday against Chargers

Chiefs tackle Eric Fisher is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Oakland after injuring his groin during Friday’s practice. KC Star file photo

The Kansas City Chiefs officially project to have an intact offensive line to start a game for the first time since Week 2.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (groin) and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) are active against the Los Angeles Chargers and appear set to return to the starting lineup Monday night in Mexico.

Fisher has been out since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in mid-September, a span of eight games, while Duvernay-Tardif will play for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Chiefs will also have right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who was limited in the past week during practice with a knee injury. Schwartz had not been given a game designation on Friday’s injury report, a sign he would play Monday.

Kansas City’s backfield is intact, too, with running back Darrel Williams, who missed practice Friday and Saturday, and LeSean McCoy active. Coach Andy Reid said Saturday that Williams, who was absent from practice recently for personal reasons, would travel with the team. McCoy returns to action after being a healthy scratch in Week 10.

The Chiefs listed as out tight end Blake Bell (ankle), defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), quarterback Chad Henne, running Darwin Thompson, offensive lineman Nick Allegreti and offensive lineman Jackson Barton.

Earlier Monday, the Chiefs placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 10, on injured reserve. The Chiefs elevated wide receiver Gehrig Dieter from the practice squad to the active 53-player roster in a corresponding move.