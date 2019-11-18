Podcast: Here’s what Chiefs players are thinking ahead of Monday night’s big game

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks over his play sheet as quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks on during a football game on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Star

A preseason Super Bowl pick by many, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a dogfight for the division lead heading into the Monday Night Football against the LA Chargers in Mexico City. Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz and linebacker Anthony Hitchens provide their takes on the team’s current state heading into tonight. And KU beat writer Jesse Newell explains how the final field goal scored in the Jayhawks’ 55-point victory on Friday night created a national buzz and filled his social media mentions.

Read the stories we discussed:

Good news on the injury front: Starting Chiefs front 5 on track to be full strength Monday

Despite recent domination, Chiefs remain cautions of dangerous Rivers-led Chargers

Chiefs vs. Chargers players to watch: These teams know how to get to the quarterback

Why KU’s Bill Self wasn’t upset by Monmouth player’s controversial end-of-game dunk

